Election 2024: Curse be unto you if you cause violence or take money to rig elections – Archbishop Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has cursed individuals who attempt to rig or cause violence in Ghana's upcoming elections.

Speaking at a concert, he invoked a curse on those who take bribes or manipulate the election outcome, causing harm or shedding blood.



This comes as a response to Ghana's history of election violence with no clear justice served.

Civil society groups and opposition leader John Mahama have also expressed concern over the government's inaction.



Both major parties have pledged to ensure peaceful elections. The Archbishop's curse aims to deter potential perpetrators and promote a peaceful electoral process.



