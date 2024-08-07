News

Election 2024: Krowor to be keenly contested

Krowor Cmapignn.png Voter indecision and dissatisfaction with local issues could make this a tightly contested race

Wed, 7 Aug 2024 Source: GNA

The Krowor Constituency, a key swing area in Greater Accra, has alternated between the NDC and NPP in recent years.

With a population of 169,584, the seat has seen a mix of NDC and NPP representation since 1992.

Current MP Agnes Naa Momo Lartey of the NDC faces a strong challenge from NPP’s Emmanuel Laryea Odai Quaye.

Both candidates are intensifying their campaigns, with Lartey focusing on the 24-hour economy policy and recent local development projects, while Quaye highlights infrastructure improvements and future plans like a community library and scholarship schemes.

Voter indecision and dissatisfaction with local issues could make this a tightly contested race.

Source: GNA