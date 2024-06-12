News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Election 2024: Mahama calls for change to reset Ghana's course

John Dramani Mahama Popular Less John Dramani Mahama

Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, the 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has declared the upcoming general election a pivotal moment for Ghana to reset its course and correct its current disastrous trajectory.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Related Articles: