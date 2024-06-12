Election 2024: Mahama calls for change to reset Ghana's course

John Dramani Mahama, the 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has declared the upcoming general election a pivotal moment for Ghana to reset its course and correct its current disastrous trajectory.

Speaking during his inaugural JohnMahamaLIVE session last Sunday, he emphasized that this election represents a crucial choice between Ghana and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.



The live digital series, "Mahama Conversations," will serve as a platform for him to share his plans and views while engaging with Ghanaians to address their concerns.

Mahama asserted that the December 7, 2024, election is divinely ordained to steer Ghana back toward progress and prosperity, highlighting initiatives such as the 24-hour economy and other novel policies in the NDC manifesto. He also promised thorough investigations into corruption and a restoration of collapsed financial institutions.



Urging voter participation, he called on the Electoral Commission to extend the voter registration exercise to reach all areas. He assured voters that their support would lead to a victory for all suffering Ghanaians