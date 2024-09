Virginia Palmer and John Mahama

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, met with U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, in Accra.

A statement from Mahama’s office highlighted that their discussions centered on the NDC’s concerns about the Electoral Commission’s readiness for the upcoming December 7 elections.

They also touched on various national and international issues.



Read full article