Election 2024: Mahama names key public institutions to operate 24 hours

John Dramani Mahama

Source: GNA

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC’s flagbearer, has outlined plans to implement a 24-hour economy if elected in the December 7 polls.

Key public institutions like the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Passport Office, and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority will operate around the clock, with a three-shift system to enhance access to services and create jobs.



The initiative will also extend to private sectors like agro-processing, construction, and hospitality, offering incentives such as cheaper electricity and tax breaks to participating businesses.

Mahama also plans to establish an "Accelerated Expert Development Council" to boost Ghanaian exports under the African Continental Free Trade Area.



