Election 2024: Many voters in difficult situation – IDEG

Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG)

Source: GNA

The Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) has expressed concern that a significant number of undecided voters are hesitant to participate in the upcoming General Election due to lost trust in the two major political parties, NPP and NDC.

According to Professor Kwesi Jonah, Senior Research Fellow at IDEG, this development poses a danger to Ghana's democracy.

He encouraged politicians to convince voters that they will perform better and proposed a shift in campaign strategy to reduce costs, suggesting a central location for leaders to engage with voters instead of big rallies.



