Election 2024: ‘NDC’s 35% votes target in Ashanti is only a wish’ – Justin Kodua

Justin Frimpong Kodua

Source: 3news

Justin Frimpong Kodua, General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has dismissed the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s goal of securing 35% of the Ashanti Region votes as unrealistic.

He credited Ashanti Regional Chairman Wontumi's leadership and emphasized that while having goals is important, achieving them is what truly matters.



Kodua expressed confidence in the NPP's chances of winning the 2024 elections, citing the party's visible achievements.

He also donated GHC 100,000 to support the NPP Women’s Wing’s campaign efforts, stressing the importance of their role in the party's success.



