Election 2024: NDC’s Mustapha Gbande under police investigation for inciting violence

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, is currently under investigation for purportedly making inflammatory remarks during a discussion on Okay FM.

Mustapha Gbande, in the discussion, suggested that voters should arm themselves with cutlasses when heading to the polls for the December 7 general elections in 2024.



He asserted, “I have told the leadership of the NDC that we have to prepare in advance for the NPP ahead of the elections. When we are going to the polling station, let’s carry with us cutlasses. If we do, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not be able to misbehave toward us.”



Despite being pressed by the show's host to justify his call for violence as a senior member of the largest opposition party, Gbande insisted that arming themselves at voting centres is the NDC's way of ensuring a free and fair election.

In response to this, a statement from the Police announced the commencement of investigations into the matter, affirming their commitment to upholding the laws and democratic values of the country.



The statement read, “The Police will continue to work with other sister security agencies diligently and patriotically to maintain the peace and security in our country which has made Ghana a beacon of hope on the continent and beyond. We wish to assure the public that under our watch no one will be allowed to undermine the peace, security, law and order in our beloved country.”



