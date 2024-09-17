Election 2024: NPP will struggle to get 70% in Ashanti – Nana Akwasi

Augustus Andrew Nana Akwasi, Ashanti Regional Chairman for NDC

Augustus Andrew Nana Akwasi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) goal of securing over 85% of the Ashanti vote in the 2024 election, calling it unrealistic.

He claimed the NPP would struggle to achieve even 70%.



Nana Akwasi also urged NDC supporters to join a protest against the Electoral Commission, accusing the NPP of planning to rig the election.

The protest will take place across the Ashanti region, with a focus on demanding transparency from the EC.



Additionally, Nana Akwasi criticized roadworks in Dakodwom for poor quality.



