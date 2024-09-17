News

Election 2024: NPP will struggle to get 70% in Ashanti – Nana Akwasi

AndrewwScreenshot 2024 09 17 074901.png Augustus Andrew Nana Akwasi, Ashanti Regional Chairman for NDC

Tue, 17 Sep 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Augustus Andrew Nana Akwasi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) goal of securing over 85% of the Ashanti vote in the 2024 election, calling it unrealistic.

He claimed the NPP would struggle to achieve even 70%.

Nana Akwasi also urged NDC supporters to join a protest against the Electoral Commission, accusing the NPP of planning to rig the election.

The protest will take place across the Ashanti region, with a focus on demanding transparency from the EC.

Additionally, Nana Akwasi criticized roadworks in Dakodwom for poor quality.

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com.gh