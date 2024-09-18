Election 2024: No politician is worth the blood of any citizen – Chief Imam

Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu

Source: 3news

Ghana’s National Chief Imam, through his spokesperson Sheikh Aremeyaw, has urged the nation to address two major concerns: illegal mining (galamsey) and rising political tensions ahead of the December 7 elections.

He warned of environmental damage caused by galamsey, particularly mercury pollution of water bodies and farmland, which could force Ghana to import drinking water.



The Imam also appealed to political leaders and the Electoral Commission to ensure peaceful, transparent elections.

He stressed that no political ambition should threaten Ghana’s hard-won peace, calling for unity and accountability in tackling both crises.



