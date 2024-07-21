Election 2024: “We’ll ensure every single vote is counted” — Mahama declares at fitness walk

The event was attended by various NDC executives and parliamentary candidates

Source: GNA

Hundreds of NDC supporters have joined Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama on a 6km health and fitness walk on Saturday, dubbed "Get Ready and Fit Mahama Walk".

The walk preceded the Party's official campaign launch on July 27 in Tamale.



Mahama emphasized the importance of vigilance at the polls and promised to protect the ballot and ensure every vote counts. He also highlighted key policies, including job creation and solving economic crisis.

The event was attended by various NDC executives and parliamentary candidates.



