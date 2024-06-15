Election 2024: Young women present manifesto to parties on employability

The Girls and young women activists

Source: GNA

Girls and young women activists, empowered by Plan International Ghana, have submitted policy proposals to political parties to enhance the skills and employability of young women.

The proposals include internship and apprenticeship programs, entrepreneurship support, access to quality education, reproductive health services, and leadership opportunities.



The activists also called for the removal of taxes on sanitary products, distribution of free or subsidized sanitary pads, and awareness campaigns to destigmatize menstruation.

The proposals aim to create a supportive environment for girls and young women to thrive in society.



