Election Watch Ghana files RTI to request details on BVRs

Election Watch Ghana has submitted a Right to Information (RTI) request seeking the serial numbers of all Biometric Verification Register (BVR) kits designated for the upcoming limited voter registration exercise.

Jude Balma, the group's convener, emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in the electoral process by also requesting information on the registration centers where each BVR kit will be deployed.



The limited voter registration, slated from May 7 to May 27, 2024, intends to facilitate the inclusion of newly eligible voters who have reached voting age.



Request for Information under the Right to Information Act



We are writing to request information on the BVR under the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989).



We request the following as you already know,

1. The serial numbers of all Biometric Verification Register (BVR) kits to be used for the limited registration exercise starting this month (May)



2. The corresponding registration centres where each BVR kit will be deployed.



I believe this information is crucial for transparency and accountability in the electoral process even though we know you think otherwise but we would appreciate it if you could provide this information in a digital format to enable our agent on the grounds to work effectively.



We are ready to bear any associated cost that our demand will come with and we will promptly pay for faster facilitation. If there are any issues with our request, please do not hesitate to contact us because together we will build a stronger democracy.



Thank you for your time and hope to receive them soon.