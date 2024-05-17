Electoral Commission's corrected voter data still flawed - NDC

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticized the Electoral Commission (EC) for errors in its revised voter registration figures, despite the EC's efforts to correct initial inaccuracies.

Recently, the EC acknowledged and corrected mistakes in its publication of daily voter registration figures during the ongoing limited registration exercise. The EC's press release admitted errors in the total registered figures for days two and three, as well as a repeated figure for the Upper East region on day four.



However, the EC assured that the regional figures were accurate, and the total number of registered voters at the end of the four-day period was 143,014.



The NDC, however, disagrees, asserting that the corrected figures are also flawed. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, May 16, 2024, NDC General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey highlighted these concerns. He noted that while the EC admitted to inaccuracies in specific locations, the revised figures still contained errors.



Kwetey provided examples, such as an error in the Oti region where day two’s figure of 578 was mistakenly swapped with day three’s figure of 1,515. Correcting these figures would adjust the national total for day two to 18,330 instead of 19,267, and for day three to 49,553 instead of 48,616.

Additionally, he pointed out an incorrect figure for Bono East, where the corrected data stated 771 for day three, while the NDC's data recorded 2,252, affecting the total registered voters for Bono East over the four days.



Kwetey accused the EC of "transpositional rigging" and urged the Commission to take the exercise seriously, conduct a thorough review, and make necessary corrections. He emphasized that the EC’s mistakes raise questions about its credibility and reliability.



The 21-day registration exercise is expected to end on May 27, 2024, aiming to add 623,000 first-time voters to the voter register.