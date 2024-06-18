News

Eleven dead and dozens missing in two shipwrecks

Shipwreck Sh Twenty-six children are among those believed to be missing, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said

Tue, 18 Jun 2024 Source: BBC

At least 11 people have died and over 60 are missing after two shipwrecks off the coast of southern Italy.

A wooden boat carrying migrants from Libya sank near Lampedusa, resulting in 10 deaths and 51 rescues.

Another shipwreck off Calabria left over 60 missing, including 26 children. Survivors reported no life vests and alleged some vessels failed to assist.

The Mediterranean has seen over 23,500 migrant deaths or disappearances since 2014, making it the deadliest migration route globally.

