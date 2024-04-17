Eleven members of PNC executive committee resign to form new party

People’s National Convention (PNC)

Eleven members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the People’s National Convention (PNC) have tendered their resignations to form a new political entity, the People’s National Party (PNP).

Their decision follows a disagreement with a recent High Court ruling that reinstated certain party officials, including General Secretary Janet Nabla, while affirming the suspension of others.



During a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, April 17, Sulemana Seidu, Interim General Secretary of the newly formed PNP, expressed disappointment with the court’s decision, citing concerns over the integrity and credibility of reinstated leaders accused of financial malfeasance and misconduct.



Seidu emphasized the commitment of the PNP to uphold principles of honesty, integrity, and transparency, echoing the legacy of the party’s founder, Dr. Hilla Limann. He called for continued support from Ghanaians as they embarked on this new political journey.

"As we approach the pivotal elections of 2024, we recognize that credibility is paramount. Our party, the People’s National Party, will uphold the values of honesty, integrity, and transparency. We will not compromise on these principles, nor shall we allow the tarnishing of our founder’s legacy by individuals with stained hands," he said.



The interim executives of the PNP were unveiled during the briefing, with Janet Nabla appointed as National Chairman.