Emancipation Day: Reverential Night honours memory of Efua Sutherland

Source: GNA

Reverential Night, held on July 31 at Cape Coast Castle, celebrated Dr. Efua Theodora Sutherland, a key figure in Ghanaian theater and PANAFEST.

The event featured a solemn procession in white, traditional rituals, and vibrant cultural performances.



Key moments included lighting candles for the ancestors and laying wreaths in tribute.

Minister Egyapa Mercer emphasized unity and resilience, urging Africans worldwide to reflect on their shared history and work together for a better future.



The night highlighted the importance of PANAFEST and the ongoing bond between Africa and its diaspora.



