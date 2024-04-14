Embassy of Ukraine officially opens in Accra

The inauguration of the Embassy of Ukraine in Accra

In a significant stride towards bolstering international relations, the Embassy of Ukraine has been officially inaugurated in the bustling city of Accra, Ghana.

This momentous occasion, attended by dignitaries and officials from both nations, underscores a renewed commitment to fostering cooperation and understanding between Ukraine and Ghana on the global stage.



Amidst the backdrop of the newly erected embassy building, adorned with the flags of both nations, diplomats from Ukraine and Ghana gathered to commemorate the historic event.



Dr. Maksym Subh, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Middle East and Africa, expressed gratitude for the warm reception extended by the Ghanaian hosts and emphasized the pivotal role of the embassy in nurturing bilateral relations.



“In opening our resident embassy in Accra, we aim to forge stronger ties between Ukraine and Ghana across various domains, from political engagement to economic collaboration and consular services,” remarked Dr. Maksym Subh, reflecting the shared aspirations of both nations for deeper engagement and partnership.



The sentiments of cooperation and solidarity were echoed by Kwaku Ampra-Twum Sarpong, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, who reiterated Ghana’s steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.



“In the face of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ghana stands firm in supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and upholding global peace and security,” affirmed Kwaku Ampra-Twum Sarpong, highlighting Ghana’s commitment to international norms and principles.

The official opening of the Ukrainian embassy not only symbolizes a physical presence in Accra but also marks the beginning of a new chapter in diplomatic relations between the two nations.



With shared ambitions for economic prosperity, mutual cooperation, and peace, Ukraine and Ghana stand poised to embark on a journey of collaboration and friendship that transcends geographical boundaries.



As the ceremony concluded on a note of optimism and anticipation, delegates from both countries reiterated their dedication to deepening bilateral ties and exploring avenues for mutual benefit, heralding a promising future of partnership and mutual respect.



The inauguration of the Embassy of Ukraine in Accra represents a significant milestone in international diplomacy, reaffirming the commitment of both Ukraine and Ghana to fostering closer ties and collaboration.



With the embassy serving as a beacon of friendship and cooperation, the stage is set for Ukraine and Ghana to embark on a journey of mutual prosperity and understanding, contributing to a more interconnected and harmonious global community.



