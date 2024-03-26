Energy Ministry claims media distortion of Opoku Prempeh's 'dumsor' timetable comments

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Ministry of Energy has refuted claims that recent comments made by Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh regarding the potential issuance of a load-shedding timetable were intentionally misrepresented by the media to cast the Minister in a negative light.

During discussions with reporters at the inauguration of the New Patriotic Party campaign team in the Ashanti Region, the Energy Minister invited critics to devise their timetable if they believed it was necessary.



According to a statement released by the Ministry of Energy on March 26, 2024,



Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister for Energy, dismissed the need for a load management timetable because in his view and as indicated by the Electricity Company of Ghana, the causes of the temporary power challenges are being addressed.



"The Minister’s comparison of the current energy sector to the one under former President John Mahama, where Ghanaians reeled under pervasive ‘Dumsor’ for 4 years, comes on the back of recent similar calls in the media space by the NDC Flagbearer for a load management time table. This call, in the view of the Minister is borne out of the quest to score cheap political points. In fact, a careful listen of the interview will show that, the comparative template was set by the interviewer," the statement indicated.

The Ministry also stated that, "in the said clip, the Minister is clearly seen straining his voice because of the obviously noisy background, in order to be heard by his interviewer. This has unfortunately been misconstrued. Dr. Prempeh is known to be very media friendly"



"The Honourable Minister has always been sensitive to the plight of the Ghanaian people and continues to ask for their forbearance, as has always been the case when challenges relative to power stability emerge," it added.



The Ministry assured the general public that it is working with the various power sector actors to ensure that the "temporary challenges" are resolved.