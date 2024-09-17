‘Enough is Enough’ Demo: NDC presents petition on voters’ register to Parliament

On September 17, 2024, NDC members protested nationwide

Source: 3news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has petitioned Parliament regarding alleged discrepancies in the voter register for the December 2024 elections and the Electoral Commission’s refusal to permit an independent audit.

On September 17, 2024, NDC members protested nationwide, demanding ten key actions including a bipartisan probe into the EC’s conduct, an independent forensic audit, and a re-exhibition of the voter register post-audit.

The petition was received by Parliament’s Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who promised that the House would review the demands and urged all stakeholders to participate in discussions.



