Equip journalists with necessary skills to leverage AI in their work – Information Minister

Source: Ghanaian Times

Minister of Information Fatimatu Abubakar has urged media owners and managers to invest in training journalists to effectively use Artificial Intelligence (AI) in their work.

Speaking at the 75th anniversary of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in Accra, she emphasized that AI could enhance efficiency and audience engagement if used skillfully and ethically.



Abubakar stressed the need for ongoing education to help media organizations remain competitive in the digital age.

GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour also highlighted AI's potential in the media, urging African media firms to embrace it while upholding ethical standards.



