Eric Twum criticizes Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's educational stewardship

Eric Twum, a member of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Communications Team, has criticized Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) running mate, stating that she did not achieve anything notable during her tenure as Minister of Education.

Twum made these remarks during an interview on The Big Issue on Citi FM and Citi TV, expressing his belief that the NDC is defensive about her record because she lacks significant accomplishments in political leadership.



Twum argued that a comparative analysis of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's time as Minister of Education and the current state of education would reveal positive strides.



He suggested that stakeholders in the education sector would attest to improvements made after her tenure. Twum highlighted the need to scrutinize Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's record, given her past roles as Minister of Education and now as a running mate.



"Given the political platform, she has been a Minister of Education before and has also been chosen as a running mate before, so there is a lot to interrogate but the challenge I have with the NDC is that it is almost as if she is supposed to be absolved from and taken out of any kind of interrogation," Twum stated.

He emphasized the importance of assessing her performance in office and how it has impacted the education sector.



Twum further questioned Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's legacy, asking what she could point to as her achievements during her tenure.



He implied that the NDC is reluctant to subject her to scrutiny because they are aware of her lack of significant accomplishments in her previous roles.



The NDC has yet to respond to Twum's comments, and the debate over Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's record is likely to continue as the election approaches.