Essential medicines donated by Global Fund finally cleared from Tema port

The Global Fund Country Coordinating Mechanism in Ghana has confirmed that almost all the essential health commodities stuck at the port have been cleared.

The Interim Chairman of CCM Ghana expressed satisfaction with the progress and mentioned that the new cycle grant will be released for necessary procurement and system-strengthening mechanisms.



Additionally, a planned protest by TB champions was cancelled following an assurance from the CCM that the commodities had been cleared.

Some individuals shared their frustration and reported losing patients due to the previous shortage of TB medications.



The Global Fund commodities, worth $40 million and meant for the management of HIV/TB and Malaria, had been at the port since May last year.



