Essikado-Ketan: Explosion at premix fuel depot; 16 people severely injured

Source: CNR

Sixteen persons have sustained severe injuries after a leakage at a premix fuel depot at Ngyirasia, a fishing community in Essikado-Ketan of the Western Region led to an explosion.

The explosion occurred after the leaked premix fuel came into contact with fire from the fishmongers in a nearby smoking facility.



The explosion occurred on Saturday, May 18, at about 4 pm.



Thirteen of the victims were sent to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Takoradi, where they are receiving treatment, while three were sent to the Saint Benedict Hospital at Inchaban.

Despite the timely arrival and intervention of personnel from the Western Regional command of the Ghana National Fire Service, two vehicles, including a Range Rover and an Opel Astra Taxi, were also destroyed



Police are currently investigating the explosion.