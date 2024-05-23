News

Eugene Arhin accused of paying Kwanyako SHS students GHC100 each to register

Eugene Arhin 12121 Eugene Arhin

Thu, 23 May 2024 Source: TIG Post

Presidential Staffer and NPP Parliamentary Candidate Eugene Arhin is accused of bussing students from Kwanyako Senior High School to the EC Office of Awutu Senya West, allegedly paying them GHC100 each to register.

This has sparked reactions, with questions about the legality of transporting eligible students to register.

Arhin has not responded to these allegations. It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold and if any official statements will be made regarding the matter.

Source: TIG Post