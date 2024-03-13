Eviction concerns prompt KATH doctors to initiate indefinite strike

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH)

Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) are poised to initiate an indefinite strike starting Wednesday, March 13, due to housing grievances.

According to the leadership of the doctors' association, members are facing eviction from their bungalows, reportedly sold off to others.



Dr. Paa Kwasi Baidoo, the Ashanti Regional President of the Ghana Medical Association, expressed disappointment at the abrupt displacement of hospital staff from their residences in an interview with Citi News.



He highlighted an agreement negotiated with Manhyia Palace for alternative accommodations prior to the land handover. However, this arrangement has purportedly been disregarded.

"We've observed many of our staff residing 15 to 20 minutes away from the hospital suddenly being asked to vacate their homes due to alleged sales. We raised this issue and held discussions with Manhyia Palace, reaching an agreement for new accommodations before relinquishing the land. However, this agreement has been flouted, leading us to convene this morning."



"We're all compelled to seek alternative housing as we currently have no place to reside."



Despite plans announced by the Ashanti Regional Minister to relocate all government workers within the state lands enclave around Danyame and Nhyiaeso, the doctors remain steadfast in their decision to strike until an immediate resolution is reached.