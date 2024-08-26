Ex-GJA president spanks Atta Kyea over anti-journalists comment

Monney emphasized the vital role journalism plays in governance

Former Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) President, Roland Affail Monney, criticized MP Samuel Atta Akyea for his comment that Ghana should be led by an economist, not a journalist, dismissing it as "ignorant" and politically motivated.

Monney emphasized the vital role journalism plays in governance, noting that Atta Akyea, who has worked closely with journalists, should understand their importance.

He warned that such remarks could backfire, potentially leading to media backlash against the MP, and urged politicians not to undermine the media in their campaigns.



