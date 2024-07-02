Ex-gratia has outlived its purpose – Speaker of Parliament

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

Source: GNA

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has called for the abolition of ex-gratia payments to parliamentarians and government appointees, stating that the initiative has outlived its relevance and worsened corruption.

He argued that the initial purpose of ex-gratia was to support political office holders after leaving service, but it has not curbed corruption.



Bagbin emphasized that ex-gratia is not only for parliamentarians but also for other public servants, including the auditor general, ministers, and judiciary.

He expressed his readiness to support the amendment of Article 71 to scrap ex-gratia payments, stating that it has not served its purpose.



