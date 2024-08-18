News

Ex-policeman freed from prison through McBrown’s birthday initiative recounts story

Freed Police Offficerf.png The officer was convicted after wearing his police uniform during a fight

Sun, 18 Aug 2024 Source: pulse

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her 47th birthday by securing the release of 47 prisoners, including a former police officer jailed for 18 months over an assault case.

The officer was convicted after wearing his police uniform during a fight while on suspension.

He described the tough conditions in Koforidua Prison, where inmates slept on blankets on the floor.

McBrown’s gesture has been praised for offering these individuals a second chance at life.

