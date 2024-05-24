Exclusive: Putin wants Ukraine ceasefire on current frontlines

Vladimir Putin

Source: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly willing to halt the war in Ukraine with a ceasefire, acknowledging current battlefield lines.

However, he is prepared to continue fighting if Ukraine and the West do not respond.



The potential ceasefire comes amidst frustration over stalled negotiations and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's refusal to engage in talks.

Putin's desire for a ceasefire is seen as an attempt to capitalize on Russia's current momentum in the conflict and avoid a nationwide mobilization.



However, the prospect of a ceasefire remains uncertain, with both sides expressing distrust and concerns about rearmament.



