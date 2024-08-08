Exclusive breastfeeding helps prevent malnutrition

Ms. Helen Ama Assafuah

Source: GNA

Ms. Helen Ama Assafuah, a nutritionist at Tema General Hospital, has emphasized the critical role of exclusive breastfeeding in preventing infant malnutrition.

She told the Ghana News Agency that breastfeeding exclusively for the first six months provides essential nutrients, reducing risks of diarrhoea and respiratory infections.



Assafuah highlighted other benefits, including stronger immune systems, financial savings, and reduced chronic disease risks.

She urged ongoing education for mothers about breastfeeding's importance and advised against bottle feeding to avoid "bottle confusion."



Instead, she recommended using a cup and spoon for feeding expressed breast milk or water.



