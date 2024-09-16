Expedite action on salary review – JUSAG

JUSAG’s President made the appeal during a staff event in Kumasi

Source: GNA

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has called on Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo to speed up the approval of their salary review so it can be included in the November 2024 budget for implementation in January 2025.

JUSAG’s President, Samuel Afotey Otu, made the appeal during a staff event in Kumasi, urging timely action to avoid strikes like those in 2022/2023.

He also encouraged judicial staff to embrace digital skills as the courts shift towards electronic justice and appealed for the reinstatement of wrongfully dismissed workers.



