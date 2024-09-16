FBI investigating apparent assassination attempt of Trump in Florida

Donald Trump

Source: CNN

The FBI is investigating an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at the Trump International Golf Club.

The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, was detained after shots were fired.



He had prior run-ins with the law and expressed strong support for Ukraine in social media posts.

Law enforcement found an AK-47-style rifle, GoPro, and backpacks where the suspect was positioned.



President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed on the situation and are relieved to know that Trump is safe.



