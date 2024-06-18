News

FDA cracks down on unregistered drugs in Nkawkaw

Social FDA Swoop 942x424 The confiscated products were disposed of at the Akwadum dumping site

Tue, 18 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

The FDA's Eastern Regional Office has conducted a dawn swoop in Nkawkaw, arresting seven Community Information Centers owners for advertising and selling unregistered drugs.

With police support, the operation seized aphrodisiacs, herbal products, and interdicted drug peddlers.

Mrs. Anita Owusu-Kuffour emphasized the exercise's role in safeguarding public health and highlighted the FDA's mission to ensure drug safety.

She urged the public to follow proper procedures for product approval and registration to protect public health. The confiscated products were disposed of at the Akwadum dumping site.

Source: GNA