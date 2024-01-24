FDA issues stern warning to unregistered salt producers

Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued a strong caution, indicating its intention to take legal action against both artisanal salt associations and large-scale salt manufacturers that fail to regularize their operations with the regulatory body.

The primary objective behind this warning, as emphasized by the FDA, is to combat iron deficiency anaemia—a condition associated with severe health implications such as stillbirths, congenital defects, decreased cognitive capacity, infant mortality, delayed physical development, and goitre in both humans and animals.



Highlighting the significance of adherence to regulations, the FDA reiterated that the non-iodization of edible salt, a requirement by law, is deemed a major violation and poses a considerable public health risk.



The regulatory body aims to ensure compliance to safeguard the well-being of consumers and prevent potential health hazards linked to inadequate salt processing.



Read the full statement from the FDA below:



NOTICE TO ARTISANAL SALT MINERS, LARGE-SCALE SALT PRODUCERS, IMPORTERS, TRANSPORTERS, SALT STORAGE FACILITY OPERATORS AND RETAILERS OF EDIBLE SALT

In pursuance of the provisions of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), and to ensure the Public is protected from Iodine Deficiency Disorders the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) urgently hereby requires all stakeholders along the salt value chain to IMMEDIATELY regularise their operations with the Authority. Per Section 107 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), all salt meant for human and animal consumption shall be iodised as prescribed by GS 154:2017; Spices and Condiments-Specification of Salt Fortified with Iodine.



Section 130 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), stipulates that all salt-producing / manufacturing facilities shall be licensed. It is also mandatory under Section 97 of Act 851 for all packaged salt to be registered before being put on the market or displayed or offered for sale.



It must further be noted that Section 107(6)(c) of Act 851 prescribes that salt for industrial purposes should not be transported unless it is covered by a permit issued by the Authority.



Section 97 also states that a person commits an offence if that person imports unregistered salt, exports, distributes, supplies, sells, or exposes for sale, unregistered salt.



Market surveillance conducted by the FDA through a survey of the artisanal salt industry in 2023 revealed major non-compliances by stakeholders particularly producers of non-prepackaged or unpackaged rock salt. The non-compliances

include:



(i) producing salt in facilities with structural and operational deficiencies which can impact the safety and quality of the finished product; and



(ii) salt in trade not iodized as required by law. These actions contravene Sections 97 and 107 of Act 851.



The FDA reiterates that the non-iodization of edible salt as required by law constitutes a major violation and is a major public health concern. Iron deficiency anemia can result in stillbirths, congenital defects, decreased cognitive capacity, infant mortality, delayed physical development, and goiter in both humans and animals.



All artisanal salt producer associations and artisanal salt producers, large-scale salt manufacturers, salt storage facility operators, salt transporters, and retailers are therefore being notified to regularise their operations with the FDA.

Operators of artisanal salt facilities should contact the nearest FDA Office in the various regions or districts for further information and technical assistance where necessary.



The public is hereby cautioned that those who violate the provisions of salt iodisation in Act 851 will be prosecuted.



FDA: Your Well-being, Our Priority.



Signed



Dr. Delese A. A. Darko

Chief Executive Officer



Food and Drugs Authority