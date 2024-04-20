FDA issues warning against use of calcium carbide use mango ripening

Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued a strong caution to traders against the use of calcium carbide for hastening the ripening of mangoes, citing its hazardous nature and potential health risks for consumers.

In a social media announcement, the FDA emphasized the dangers associated with calcium carbide and condemned its illegal use to accelerate fruit ripening, urging the public to be vigilant and report any instances of chemically-treated fruits.



The FDA's warning comes in response to a viral video suggesting the use of calcium carbide by some traders to ripen mangoes, prompting awareness campaigns to distinguish between chemically-treated and naturally ripened fruits.



While investigations are ongoing, the FDA clarified that there is currently no evidence of mangoes treated with calcium carbide in circulation.

"The FDA continues to investigate and educate the public on the risks of using chemicals to artificially ripen fruits," the statement elaborated, urging consumers to remain cautious.



Additionally, the FDA debunked the credibility of the "floating test" method depicted in the video, stating that it lacks scientific validity, and emphasized other factors like pest infestation as potential reasons for fruits to float.