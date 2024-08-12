FDA ordered to pay GH¢93,905,760 m to Tobinco Pharmaceuticals

Ms Delese Mimi Darko

Source: Ghanaian Times

On July 29, 2024, the High Court in Accra ordered the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to pay Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Ltd GH¢93,905,760.79 for unlawfully destroying Tobinco's unexpired drugs.

In 2014, the FDA had confiscated Tobinco's products, claiming they were unwholesome.



Tobinco sued in 2019, asserting that the FDA's actions, including the destruction of goods and poor media coverage, were unlawful and damaging.

The court found the FDA's actions constituted an abuse of power and awarded Tobinco special damages for expired products, demurrage, and warehouse costs, plus GH¢5 million in general damages and GH¢1 million in costs.



