FDA sensitises pupils on effects of narcotic abuse

Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)

Source: GNA

The Western Region office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has conducted a sensitization program for pupils on the dangers of tobacco and narcotic drug use.

The event, themed “Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry Interference,” aimed to educate students on the harmful effects of tobacco consumption.



Dr. Martin Kusi, FDA Regional Director, highlighted that some companies lure children with narcotics-infused candies, leading to addiction. He warned that tobacco use can cause severe health issues such as diabetes, hypertension, and various cancers.

Dr. Kusi emphasized the importance of protecting children, as they are crucial for the nation's future productivity and economic growth.



