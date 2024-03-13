FIDA Ghana applauds NDC's choice of female running mate

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Susan Aryeetey, acting Executive Director of FIDA Ghana, has congratulated the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for selecting a woman as its running mate, viewing this decision as a crucial step towards promoting diversity and inclusivity in Ghana's political landscape.

Aryeetey highlighted that this move signifies a significant milestone in Ghana's democratic journey and challenges traditional gender stereotypes regarding leadership.



Earlier, FIDA Ghana had advocated for both major political parties, NPP and NDC, to nominate women as running mates in the 2024 elections, aiming to foster gender diversity in leadership roles.



Aryeetey underscored the importance of such a step in aligning with Ghana's human rights commitments and constitutional obligations to enhance women's representation in governance structures.



Ghana's current ranking of 145 out of 193 countries in terms of female representation in the legislature underscores the urgent need for increased gender diversity in political leadership.

Aryeetey noted that selecting women as running mates demonstrates a belief in the value of diverse perspectives and challenges negative cultural attitudes towards women in positions of authority.



Aryeetey also commended the NDC for choosing Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman as its running mate for the second time, citing her competence and exceptional qualities.



She expressed optimism that other political parties, including the incumbent party, would follow suit, emphasizing that gender diversity in leadership is beneficial for all Ghanaians and contributes to a more equitable and inclusive society.