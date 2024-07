FLASHBACK: Why a goat was arrested in Sunyani in 1975

This left a family of six without food for a day

On October 3, 1975, the Daily Graphic reported a strange incident in Sunyani.

The Ghana Police arrested a female goat for taking and eating a two-cedi note from a housewife.



The police spokesperson recounted that the housewife was handing the money to her maid when the goat intervened.

A Good Samaritan later provided the family with ยข20 for their upkeep.



The police stated they would seek reimbursement from the goat's owner if they came forward to reclaim the animal.



