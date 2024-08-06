News

Fact check: Accra-Nsawam railway not in use contrary to Finance Minister’s claims

The Accra-Tema rail line, however, remains active

Tue, 6 Aug 2024

The train service between Nsawam and Accra has been non-functional for four years, contrary to Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam's statement that the railway is operational.

A 3news.com investigation revealed that materials for rehabilitation lie unused, and metal beams from the rail line have been removed and sold as scrap.

Local residents confirmed the disrepair, with some using state-acquired materials for private projects.

The Accra-Tema rail line, however, remains active.

