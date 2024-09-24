News

Fair Wages Commission to intervene in Mortuary Workers’ demands today

MotuaryScreenshot 2024 09 24 103148.png MOWAG hopes for a constructive dialogue to prevent service disruptions

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: hotfmghana.com

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission is set to meet with the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) today at 5 PM to address their concerns over pay, working conditions, and personal protective equipment (PPE).

MOWAG has threatened to withdraw services starting Thursday, September 26, citing frustration over the government's lack of progress despite numerous negotiations.

Nana Wiafe, a senior officer at Nsawam Government Hospital, emphasized the urgent need for change, highlighting health risks due to inadequate PPE.

MOWAG hopes for a constructive dialogue to prevent service disruptions and ensure member safety.

