Fake military officer arrested by Nkwanta South Police

Source: GNA

The Nkwanta South Municipal Police Command has arrested one Abdul Majeed, a 27-year-old man, for posing as a military officer in the area.

The suspect is said to have taken the fake soldier’s identity to a local chop bar in town after engaging the services of a commercial motorbike rider (okada) for hours.



The suspect, however, told the motorbike rider to send him back to his residence for money to pay, which the rider obliged.



Upon arrival, the fake military officer refused to pay the rider, using his fake identity to intimidate him. This resulted in a fight between them.

After interrogation by some military officers in the area, it was revealed that the suspect had no affiliation with the Ghana Armed Forces but had been using his fake identity to gain respect and authority in the area.



The suspect was subjected to some drills for deceiving the public.



The suspect, Abdul Majeed, has since been handed over to the Police for further investigation and prosecution and is currently facing charges of impersonation and fraud.