‘Fake’ policemen arrested during District Level Elections in Asawase remanded into custody

The accused face charges of falsely pretending to be public officers

Three male adults who impersonated police officers have been arrested and remanded into custody by a court in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

The suspects, identified as Zakari Yakubu (37), Godsway Fiakodzo (24), and Ibrahim Zack (26), were reportedly patrolling polling stations during the district assembly and unit committee elections.



Dressed in black outfits with body jackets, pepper sprays, jack knives, and handcuffs, they were apprehended at Sawaba New Site polling stations A and B. Two motorcycles belonging to the accused persons have also been impounded by the security agencies.

The accused face charges of falsely pretending to be public officers. Their plea was however preserved, and the court subsequently remanded by the Prempeh Assembly Hall District Court until January 6, 2024.