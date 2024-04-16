Families demand justice for Tema Manhean shooting victims

Relatives of the deceased demands justice

Relatives of the two individuals reportedly shot and killed during a street procession in Tema Manhean are demanding justice for their deaths.

Joseph Adjei Adjetey, 22, and Christopher Amu, 38, were part of a group celebrating the Kpelejoo Festival when a confrontation occurred between the celebrants and Navy personnel from the Eastern Naval Command.



According to reports, a Navy vehicle attempted to navigate through the procession, and when the celebrants banged on the vehicle, it resulted in damage. Subsequently, a confrontation erupted between the youth and the Navy personnel, leading to the fatal shooting of Adjetey and Amu.



Nii Adjetey, the father of Joseph Adjei Adjetey, expressed deep trauma over the incident, emphasizing the need for accountability from the Navy for their alleged use of excessive force. He questioned why the youth could not peacefully celebrate their traditions without fear of such tragic consequences.



Ago Adjetey, the brother of Joseph, recounted the events of that day, highlighting that his brother did not engage in any violent behavior. He called for justice, urging authorities to identify and prosecute those responsible for the shootings.



The Tema Youth Association (TYA) also condemned the incident, describing it as an act of brutality. They called for unity in seeking justice and accountability.

In response, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) stated that the celebrants caused damage to a Navy vehicle, leading to injuries to naval personnel.



The GAF reported that three suspects involved in the initial altercation were apprehended by soldiers and handed over to the police. The GAF also mentioned an attack on the Tema Naval Base and Biekro Barracks the following day, resulting in property damage.



The GAF asserted that warning shots were fired to protect sensitive installations during the confrontations.



They confirmed that two individuals brought to the Tema General Hospital had died. An investigation into the incident has been launched by the GAF in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service.