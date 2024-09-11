Family says man who vanddrlised ‘Big Six’ monuments has ‘mental illness’

Newell Gavu (middle) being aided to court some family members

The Kwabenya Circuit Court has directed the police to ensure that the Psychiatric Hospital provides a full medical examination of Newell Gavu, who is accused of vandalizing the ‘Big Six’ statues at Kotoka Airport.

Gavu's uncle, Winnard Kwesi Gavu, testified that he had previously taken Newell to a mental health facility but could no longer afford further treatment.



The court is awaiting the results of this medical examination before proceeding with the case.

Newell reportedly confessed to the vandalism but claimed he was guided by a spirit. The case is adjourned to September 18, 2024.



