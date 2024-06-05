Farmer allegedly defiles two toddlers at Assin Odunkrom

The mother of one victim found Kobby half-naked

Source: Kasapa FM Online

A 20-year-old farmer, Kobby, has allegedly defiled two 3-year-old girls in Assin Odunkrom, Central Region.

The mother of one victim found Kobby half-naked and erect after searching for her child.



Kobby fled and is hiding.

The victims revealed he assaulted them vaginally, anally, and orally.



The mother appeals to the police to arrest Kobby, and a medical form has been issued for the victims' treatment. The Assin South District Commander confirms efforts to arrest Kobby are underway.



Read full article