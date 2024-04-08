Farmer found dead on his Farm in Agogo

His body was found on his plantain farm at Kowereso Mebome Electoral area near Agogo

A 28-year-old farmer, known as Junior from Agogo, Ashanti Region, was discovered dead on his farm just a day after his family reported him missing.

According to Daily Guide reports, Junior had gone to work on his farm as usual on Friday but failed to return home, prompting his family to contact the police and begin a search.



Eyewitnesses at the scene noted signs suggesting foul play. Junior's body was discovered face down, and there were apparent signs of a struggle, including blood stains in his eyes and nose, and indications that both hands had been broken.

The discovery has led to suspicions that Junior may have been murdered.



The police are currently investigating the case, and the body has been taken to the mortuary for preservation and further examination to determine the cause of death. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.