Farmer granted bail for alleged offensive remarks against Chief

Kojo Armoh pleaded not guilty to the charge

A 35-year-old farmer, Kojo Armoh, facing trial at the Enchi District Magistrate Court for reportedly making offensive statements about Nana Kojo Meah III, Chief of Boinso, has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢10,000 with two sureties, the GNA reports.

In addition to bail, the court has mandated that Armoh, the accused, must be accompanied by his elders to visit the chief's palace and offer a customary unqualified apology. Armoh pleaded not guilty to the charge and is scheduled to reappear before the court on Monday, February 12.



According to Police Detective Chief Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, Armoh, a resident of Boinso, was allegedly seen making an offensive audio recording about the chief on January 11, 2024, at a popular area called "City Office."



The witness reported the incident to Nana Meah III, who confronted Armoh, leading to the chief filing a complaint at the Boinso Police Post, later referred to the Enchi District Police Command.

The complainant provided audio recordings, and statements were obtained from both Armoh and the witness. The recordings, made in the Brosah language, were translated by an independent party.



Armoh, upon arrest, claimed he created the recording due to concerns about illegal mining activities and timber extraction in a local forest reserve, which he and fellow residents opposed.



Armoh shared the recordings on "Boinso World," a social media platform used by some residents to discuss community matters. The case will resume with Armoh appearing in court on the specified date.