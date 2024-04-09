Farmer remanded in custody over fatal shooting in Mampong Akuapem

Dunyo has been charged with possession of firearms without lawful authority and murder

A 52-year-old farmer, Samuel Dunyo, also known as Chipsa, has been detained in prison custody for murder by the District Magistrate Court in Mampong Akuapem, under the jurisdiction of Felicia Anane-Antwi.

The court proceedings unfolded on April 5, following an alleged shooting incident involving Dunyo and his 46-year-old neighbor, George Asare Awuah, resulting in Awuah's tragic demise. The courtroom was fraught with emotion, with relatives of the deceased shedding tears and an impassioned crowd clamoring for justice.



According to the prosecution's account, Dunyo purportedly received reports from his wife about derogatory remarks made by the deceased in his absence. Upon Dunyo's return, he confronted the slumbering Awuah, which escalated into a confrontation.



Following a brief exchange, Dunyo retrieved a single-barrel gun loaded with BB cartridges from his abode and fired at Awuah. He subsequently issued threats to Awuah's son, cautioning him against approaching his father's lifeless body under the threat of violence.



Prompted by the gunshot, neighbors rushed to the scene and promptly transported the wounded Awuah to the Tetteh Quashie Memorial Hospital. Unfortunately, he was declared dead upon arrival. Subsequently, with the assistance of concerned community members, the police apprehended Dunyo, who had sought refuge in hiding.

Owusua Dora, now widowed, recounted the heart-wrenching moment she learned of the tragedy. She shares four children with Awuah, three sons, and a daughter, expressing her fervent desire for justice to prevail in court.



Asare Forson, the family patriarch, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the necessity for justice to assuage simmering tensions.



Facing charges of possession of firearms without lawful authority and murder, Dunyo has been remanded into prison custody by the court until his next appearance scheduled for May 7.